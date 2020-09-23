Israeli officials visit Bahrain after deal on ties signed
Israeli officials visited Bahrain on Wednesday to discuss areas of cooperation between the two countries, a Bahrain government spokesperson said. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates this month signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel.
Israeli carrier Israir operated a flight from Tel Aviv to Bahrain on Wednesday, flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed. Israeli media reported an Israeli government delegation was onboard the flight. There are no direct scheduled commercial flights between the two countries.
The Bahraini spokesperson gave no further details, while Israel's foreign ministry declined to comment on the flight.
