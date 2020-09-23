Left Menu
Guj: Narcotics worth Rs 1.9 crore seized in Surat; six held

Mephedrone worth Rs 1.3 crore and ganja valued at Rs 56 lakh were found in separate seizures on Tuesday, Surat police commissioner Ajay Tomar said. At least six persons were arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:08 IST
Guj: Narcotics worth Rs 1.9 crore seized in Surat; six held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six persons were arrested in four separate drug seizures in which mephedrone (MD) and ganja worth Rs 1.9 crore were recovered in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Wednesday. Mephedrone worth Rs 1.3 crore and ganja valued at Rs 56 lakh were found in separate seizures on Tuesday, Surat police commissioner Ajay Tomar said.

At least six persons were arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said. The police seized 1011.82 gm of MD valued at over Rs 1.01 crore from one Mohammad Salman, while 304.98 gm of the drug worth over Rs 30 lakh was recovered in a raid at a shopping centre in Puna locality, in which one Sanket Shaileshbhai Aslalia was nabbed, he said.

Similarly, acting on a tip-off, the city crime branch team intercepted a four-wheeler in Varachha, wherein the driver identified as Vinay alias Bunty Patel, was allegedly found in possession of 17.5 gm of MD worth Rs 1.75 lakh, the official said. The crime branch also seized 564.5 kg ganja worth over Rs 56 lakh that was being brought into the city from Odisha in a truck and arrested three persons identified as Mithun Ravindra Swaini, Chandramani Gowda and Basant Yudhisthira Swaini, the police commissioner said.

The Surat police will exchange information with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Tomar said, adding that MD is being sold in every corner of Surat.

