Man sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for killing wife over dowry

A fast-track court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for killing his wife over dowry in 2016

Judge Madhu Gupta also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, Sudesh, a resident of Sathedi village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, according to the prosecution

According to government layer Renu Sharma, Sudesh killed his wife Anjana over dowry on October 28, 2016, a year after their marriage.