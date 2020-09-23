Left Menu
Kentucky to unveil results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe -local report

Cameron's office made no posting on its website or social media pages regarding an announcement, and Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, did not immediately respond to queries. The newspaper said it had confirmation from the Administrative Office of the Courts that a Jefferson County grand jury would present its report on the Taylor case to Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to unveil on Wednesday afternoon the results of a grand jury probe into the deadly police shooting in March of Breonna Taylor, USA Today/ The Courier Journal reported.

Without specifying its source, the newspaper said the attorney general's announcement would be made at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT). Cameron's office made no posting on its website or social media pages regarding an announcement, and Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, did not immediately respond to queries.

The newspaper said it had confirmation from the Administrative Office of the Courts that a Jefferson County grand jury would present its report on the Taylor case to Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell at 1:15 p.m. EDT. Reuters was unable to immediately verify that. The city has been bracing for a possible announcement since Tuesday, with barricades blocking much of its downtown to vehicular traffic.

Police shot Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, in front of her boyfriend after they forced their way into her apartment with a so-called no knock warrant. Taylor's death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.

