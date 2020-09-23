Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt allows trial of Covaxin in Lucknow and Gorakhpur

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday allowed the phase-3 trial of anti-COVID-19 vaccine ''Covaxin'' in Lucknow and Gorakhpur. "Kindly refer to your letter dated September 19, 2020 for permission and facilitation to initiate the COVAXIN Phase 3 Efficacy and Safety clinical trials in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:42 IST
UP govt allows trial of Covaxin in Lucknow and Gorakhpur

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday allowed the phase-3 trial of anti-COVID-19 vaccine ''Covaxin'' in Lucknow and Gorakhpur. The vaccine is currently being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad conveyed the government’s permission to test the anti-COVID-19 vaccine in the two cities through a letter to Bharat Biotech International Limited’s director V Krishna Mohan. "Kindly refer to your letter dated September 19, 2020 for permission and facilitation to initiate the COVAXIN Phase 3 Efficacy and Safety clinical trials in Uttar Pradesh. It has been decided to allow Bharat Biotech to conduct Phase-3 trial in Lucknow and Gorakhpur," Prasad said in his letter.

"All permission will have to be obtained by you and all safety and other protocols will have to be followed as per the guidelines of the Government of India for conducting clinical trials," he added in the letter. For Lucknow, Dr R K Dhiman, the director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has been made the nodal person, while for Gorakhpur, Dr Ganesh Kumar, the Principal of BRD Medical College has been made the nodal officer..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon conducting 'prudent planning' to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May next year

Amidst ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the Pentagon has said that it is conducting prudent planning to withdraw all US troops from the war-torn country by May next year, cautioning at the same time ...

Left govt orders vigilance probe into 'corruption' in Life Mission scheme

The Kerala government on Wednesday ordered a vigilance probe into the allegations raised by Opposition parties over construction flaws and corruption in the Wadakkanchery project under the states Life Mission scheme for providing houses to ...

Goa agri department to manage loss-making sugar factory: CM

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the transfer of administration of loss-making Sanjivani sugar cooperative factory to agriculture department in a bid to extend enhanced support to farmers. Cultivators from Sanguem and Quepem talukas ta...

IPL 13: Shaun Tait wants bowlers to bowl yorkers in death overs

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait on Wednesday asserted that fast bowlers should bowl yorkers during the death overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. His remarks came after Chennai Super Kings CSK Lungi Ngidi conceded 30 runs off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020