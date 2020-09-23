UK police intercept huge drug haul hidden in fruit
Detectives said the "huge" haul, which they valued at 100 million pounds ($128 million), was found at the port of Dover in southeast England in pallets unloaded from a boat. Two men, aged 40 and 64, were arrested on suspicion of importing class A drugs.Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:00 IST
British police said on Wednesday they had discovered a tonne of cocaine hidden in a consignment of fruit which was being smuggled into the country from South America. Detectives said the "huge" haul, which they valued at 100 million pounds ($128 million), was found at the port of Dover in southeast England in pallets unloaded from a boat.
Two men, aged 40 and 64, were arrested on suspicion of importing class A drugs. The seizure was part of an operation launched after police infiltrated an encrypted communications service used by criminals. "This operation has prevented a large amount of cocaine from making it on to our streets, we estimate that once adulterated and sold it could have had a street value of up to £100 million," said Nikki Holland, the National Crime Agency's Director of Investigations. ($1 = 0.7835 pounds)
