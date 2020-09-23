Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat govt to give Rs 1,000-crore loans to women SHGs

The Gujarat government will provide interest-free loans of Rs 1,000 crore to women self- help groups (SHGs) in the state, the legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:01 IST
Gujarat govt to give Rs 1,000-crore loans to women SHGs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government will provide interest-free loans of Rs 1,000 crore to women self- help groups (SHGs) in the state, the legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said these loans of Rs 1,000 crore would be given to 1 lakh Sakhi Mandals (SHGs), each having 10 women members, under the recently launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Utkarsh Yojana.

"Our target is to reach out to 10 lakh women under this scheme through 1 lakh Sakhi Mandals. This will eventually help improve lives of 50 lakh persons. "Till now, 367 women groups had been already given zero interest loans," said Rupani.

He said the scheme would help in making Gujarat prosperous by financially empowering women. Rupani said the state government had signed MoUs with various banks to provide loans to women groups.

He added that interest on loans will be paid by the state government on behalf of Sakhi Mandals. "We want to make women self-reliant. We have seen how women borrow money on high interest rates for their small businesses.

"To overcome this issue, we have launched this scheme so that women can earn their livelihood with dignity," Rupani said in the House.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon conducting 'prudent planning' to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May next year

Amidst ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the Pentagon has said that it is conducting prudent planning to withdraw all US troops from the war-torn country by May next year, cautioning at the same time ...

Left govt orders vigilance probe into 'corruption' in Life Mission scheme

The Kerala government on Wednesday ordered a vigilance probe into the allegations raised by Opposition parties over construction flaws and corruption in the Wadakkanchery project under the states Life Mission scheme for providing houses to ...

Goa agri department to manage loss-making sugar factory: CM

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the transfer of administration of loss-making Sanjivani sugar cooperative factory to agriculture department in a bid to extend enhanced support to farmers. Cultivators from Sanguem and Quepem talukas ta...

IPL 13: Shaun Tait wants bowlers to bowl yorkers in death overs

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait on Wednesday asserted that fast bowlers should bowl yorkers during the death overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. His remarks came after Chennai Super Kings CSK Lungi Ngidi conceded 30 runs off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020