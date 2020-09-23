4 hand grenades found in J-K's Rajouri
A bomb disposal squad of the Army destroyed the hand grenades at the spot, they added. A villager from Mehari Kalakote informed the police about the hand grenades, after which a team from the Kalakote police station rushed to the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said. Police is investigating the matter, he added.
