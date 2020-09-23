Stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur highway gets flooded

A discharge of water from a dam led to the flooding of a stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur Highway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said. The Bor Dahegaon irrigation project is filled to the capacity after almost ten years, the senior irrigation department official said.

With the discharge of excess water, stretch of the highway at Dahegaon got inundated, he said. The police said that they diverted the traffic around this stretch, which requires a detour of 15 km.