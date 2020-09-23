Police constable held for impersonating as PA to Pb CM

A Punjab police constable was arrested for allegedly duping several persons by impersonating as 'PA to the Chief Minister'. He was using the Truecaller app to falsely project himself also as a senior officer with various designations, according to a government statement.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta has directed Special DGP, Punjab Armed Police to dismiss the constable, who was also found indulging in the criminal acts earlier and was acquitted in three different cases. Recruited as a constable in Punjab Police in 2006, the cop was at present deployed as a sentry guard in Patiala. Gupta said the police initiated action after Vijay N Zade, Secretary Expenditure and Director Mining, informed police that he had been getting calls from a person claiming that he was speaking from the CM's residence. When it was checked, it was found that no such person with the given name was on duty in the CM's residence or office. However, the Truecaller mobile app showed that the call had emanated from "CM house Chd”, Gupta said.

An MBA, the suspect used to call various government officials, and often introduced himself as Kuldeep Singh, PA to CM Punjab, he said. He was making creative use of technology to shield his original identity, the DGP said, adding that the cop had been manipulating the Truecaller app to identify himself as PA to the CM or the Chandigarh SSP or the Muktsar DC, among others. Eight mobile phones along with 12 sim cards have been recovered from him, said police.