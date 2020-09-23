21,029 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

A total of 21,029 new COVID-19 cases and 479 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 12,63,799 in the state. According to the data, as many as 19,476 recovered cases were also reported in the state on Wednesday.

The state health department informed that the total number of cases in the state includes 2,73,477 active cases, 9,56,030 discharges, and 33,886 deaths. Meanwhile, with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths, India's COVID-19 count stood at 56,46,011 on Wednesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,68,377 active cases, and 45,87,614 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 90,020. (ANI)