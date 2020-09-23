SC defers hearing in plea against Sudarshan TV over 'UPSC Jihad' show
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred hearing in a petition against Sudarshan News TV channel after the Centre submitted that a show-cause notice has been issued for the show "UPSC Jihad" on alleged infiltration of Muslims into UPSC.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:38 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred hearing in a petition against Sudarshan News TV channel after the Centre submitted that a show-cause notice has been issued for the show "UPSC Jihad" on alleged infiltration of Muslims into UPSC. The hearing on the plea filed by an advocate, Firoz Iqbal Khan has been deferred till October 5. The TV News channel has been given time to file its reply by September 28.
A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandrahud, fixed the next date as October 5 in the case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted to the Apex Court that Sudarshan TV has to give reply to the notice by September 28.
The top court said, if it had not intervened and stopped telecast, all ten episodes would have been telecast. It asked the Centre to deal with notice in accordance with the law, and the report on notice and subsequent orders to be placed before the court.
The interim stay granted on September 15 will continue till further orders, the Apex Court today said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudarshan News
- Supreme Court
- UPSC
- Tushar Mehta
- Apex Court
- Muslims
ALSO READ
Arizona Supreme Court denies West's bid to appear on ballot
Caster Semenya loses appeal at Swiss Supreme court over restrictions of testosterone level in female athletes
Semenya loses at Swiss supreme court over testosterone rules
Supreme Court refuses to entertain fresh pleas to postpone NEET exam
DMK trains gun at Centre over NEP, EIA, UPSC exams at its general council meet