China bans 2 Australian 'anti-China' scholars from entering China -Global Times

China bans 2 Australian 'anti-China' scholars from entering China -Global TimesReuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 08:50 IST
China has banned two 'anti-China' Australian scholars from entering the country, the Global Times newspaper reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.
The Global Times, published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper, identified the scholars on its Twitter account as Clive Hamilton and Alex Joske. It did not elaborate on why these two scholars were banned from entering China.
