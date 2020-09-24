Meerut Police issues over 1,100 challans in 72 hours for flouting helmet rules

In a joint 72-hour intensive vehicle checking campaign, the Meerut police and the traffic police have issued over 1,100 challans to people for not wearing helmets.

"The Meerut police and traffic police jointly ran a 72-hour intensive vehicle checking campaign in which, over 1100 challans were issued to people for not wearing helmets. As many as 220 two-wheelers were seized on which three people were traveling, and 33 challans were issued to those not wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic," an official from the Meerut Police told ANI.

He added that 180 vehicles were also seized due to a lack of official vehicular documentation.

