UP Police busts illegal arms factory in Meerut, two held

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday busted an illegal arms factory in Humayun Nagar area in Meerut and arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the manufacture of weapons.

"It is a big success for Meerut Police. We have busted an illegal arms factory. Two persons have been arrested who were involved in the manufacturing of weapons. Over 70 weapons have been recovered from their possession," Ajay Sahni, SSP Meerut told reporters.

"One of the accused is Sameer, wanted by the special cell of Delhi police. He was working with Sarik, who is in jail. Delhi Police will come here for further investigation," he added. (ANI)