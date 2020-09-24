Cash, ornaments stolen from UP temple

Cash, ornaments stolen from UP templePTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-09-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 12:18 IST
Thieves broke into a temple here and stole over Rs 1 lakh in cash and other valuables, police said on Thursday
The caretaker of the Yogmaya temple at Miranpur town in the district is missing following the incident that took place on Wednesday evening, police said
The head of the temple's managing committee, Rajnish Garg, has filed an FIR, they said.
