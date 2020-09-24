Left Menu
Delhi court sends Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22

A Delhi court on Thursday sent former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 for his alleged role in the North-east Delhi violence earlier this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:06 IST
Umar Khalid (File picture). Image Credit: ANI

Khalid was produced before the Karkardooma court through videoconferencing after the end of his 10-day police remand.

He was arrested on September 14 and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Special Cell of Delhi Police. (ANI)

