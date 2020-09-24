Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar appears before NIA

This is the third time the officer appeared before the NIA after allegations of his link with Suresh in the case surfaced. Earlier in July, Sivasankar was quizzed by the agency twice in connection with the case.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:57 IST
Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar appears before NIA

Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar on Thursday appeared before the National Investigation Agency probing the gold smuggling case in Kerala, two months after he was quizzed by the agency in connection with the sensational case, sources said. Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the case, was also reportedly brought to the NIA office here for interrogation.

Visuals aired by the news channels showed Sivasankar reaching the NIA office here. This is the third time the officer appeared before the NIA after allegations of his link with Suresh in the case surfaced.

Earlier in July, Sivasankar was quizzed by the agency twice in connection with the case. The Customs department had also questioned him earlier.

Action was taken against Sivasankar after allegations surfaced that he had links with Suresh, the key accused in the case related to the attempt to smuggle gold through diplomatic baggage using the name of an official in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The Customs seized the gold, weighing over 30 kg and valued at around Rs 15 crore on July 5.

The NIA, which has been entrusted with the probe into the case, has booked several people including Suresh, Sarith P S, Sandeep Nair and Faizal Fareed-- under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Suresh and Sarith are former employees of the UAE Consulate and allegedly used their past connections to smuggle gold using the diplomatic channel.

The Kochi court on Tuesday had allowed four days NIA custody of Suresh. The NIA, which earlier once interrogated Suresh, had informed the court that further custodial interrogation of the accused would be required on the basis of the digital evidence to be obtained.

The agency had said the incriminating materials found in the digital devices are required to be confronted with the accused by taking them into further NIA custody.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Business morale brightens in Germany, France despite coronavirus resurgence

Business morale in Germany and France improved for the fifth month in a row in September, boosting hopes that the euro zones two biggest economies had enjoyed a solid recovery from the coronavirus shock suffered in the first half of the yea...

88 whales rescued from Australia's worst mass beaching

Authorities have rescued 88 pilot whales and are attempting to free 20 others that survived Australias worst mass stranding, as crews prepare to remove 380 decomposing carcasses from the shallows of Tasmania state, officials said Thursday. ...

Film-theatre actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer

Film and stage actor Bhupesh Pandya, best known for roles in movies Vicky Donor and Parmanu The Story of Pokhran, has passed away after battling cancer, according to actor and colleague Rajesh Tailang. The National School of Drama NSD gradu...

Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' digital platform records 3 lakh consultations

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that more than 3 lakh tele-consultations have been completed on eSanjeevani platform.The government further informed that among all the states, Tamil Nadu is leading with the completion of 1.29 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020