Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allowed to share GPay customer transaction info with 3rd parties with NPCI permission:Google to HC

The plea has claimed that the company was storing personal sensitive data in contravention of UPI procedural guidelines of October 2019, which allows such data to be stored only by PSP bank systems and not by any third party application. Google has denied the claim, saying customers' payment sensitive data is stored with the PSP banks and GPay only accesses it in accordance with the guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:57 IST
Allowed to share GPay customer transaction info with 3rd parties with NPCI permission:Google to HC

Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd, which operates the GPay app, has told the Delhi High Court that it is allowed to share customers transaction data with third parties with the prior permission of NPCI and payment service providing (PSP) banks. The submission has been made by Google in its affidavit filed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan in response to a PIL seeking action against 'Google Pay' (GPay) for allegedly violating the RBI's guidelines related to data localisation, storage and sharing.

The high court on Thursday listed the matter for hearing on November 10 as the Centre and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have not filed their responses yet. Google, in its affidavit, has contended that under the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) procedural guidelines, issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), apps like GPay are permitted to share customers transaction data with third parties and group companies with prior permission of NPCI and PSP banks.

It has also said that GPay only stores ordinary customer data -- like name, address, email ID and transaction related details -- in accordance with the NPCI guidelines and not payment sensitive data like debit card number or UPI PIN. A customer's payment sensitive data is stored only on the servers of the PSP bank, it has claimed.

The affidavit was filed in response to the petition by advocate Abhishek Sharma who has sought a direction to Google not to share any data from UPI switch with any other party. Google has contended that it was complying with the NPCI procedural guidelines which govern functioning of all third party application providers (TPAPs) like GPay.

It has also claimed that the petition was not maintainable as Sharma has available to him several alternate remedies like the customer care feature in the app or approaching the NPCI in accordance with the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007 or asking RBI to exercise its supervisory jurisdiction. Google has further contended that there are other TPAPs like GPay, but the petition has been "selectively filed" against it.

Sharma, in his plea, has also sought a direction to Google to give an undertaking to not store data on its app under UPI ecosystem and further not to share it with any third party, including its holding or parent company. The plea has claimed that the company was storing personal sensitive data in contravention of UPI procedural guidelines of October 2019, which allows such data to be stored only by PSP bank systems and not by any third party application.

Google has denied the claim, saying customers' payment sensitive data is stored with the PSP banks and GPay only accesses it in accordance with the guidelines. It has also denied the allegation that it accesses customers' location to gain revenue from offering highly targeted or personalised advertising opportunities to advertisers.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rail roko agitation to severely affect movement of essential items, foodgrains: rlys

The railways on Thursday said the rail roko agitation in Punjab over farm bills will severely impact the loading of foodgrains and other essential goods as well as the movement of passengers, many travelling for emergencies in special train...

Gujarat: Fire at ONGC's Hazira gas processing plant

A fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporations ONGC Hazira gas processing plant in Gujarats Surat district in the wee hours on Thursday, an official said. The blaze was preceded by three blasts, and has been extinguished, the offi...

Cameras at Tis Hazari district court on test basis for audio-video recording of proceedings

In a step towards greater transparency, cameras have been installed in a courtroom at Tis Hazari district courts complex here for audio-video recording of proceedings on a test basis. Three cameras, including a fish eye camera for having a ...

COVID-19 positive Indian found dead in Singapore was worried over finances, family: Report

An Indian national, found dead at the staircase of a hospital, was worried over his finances and family after contracting the COVID-19, a media report said on Thursday. A doctor from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital KTPH, where Alagu Periyakarrupan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020