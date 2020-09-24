Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man wanted by MP police in cheating case held in Maharashtra

He would be handed over to Gwalior Police, Bagul added. Thane Police had earlier arrested Tufel Ahmed Jan Mohammad and Suleman Bashir Shaikh, both residents of Mumbra township here, in the case last year.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:04 IST
Man wanted by MP police in cheating case held in Maharashtra

A man wanted by Madhya Pradesh Police for allegedly cheating several people by promising jobs in the railways has been arrested in Maharashtra's Sangli district. The police in Gwalior were looking for Nitin Patil alias Nitin Akaram Barpate (34), resident of Nerul near here, in the case registered in 2019, and had requested Thane police to help, a local official said here on Thursday.

The city police's crime branch got a tip-off that Barpate was at his village Kameri in Sangli district and arrested him on Wednesday, said police officer Sandeep Bagul. He would be handed over to Gwalior Police, Bagul added.

Thane Police had earlier arrested Tufel Ahmed Jan Mohammad and Suleman Bashir Shaikh, both residents of Mumbra township here, in the case last year. Investigating officer Keerti Ajmeria of Gwalior Police said the accused would promise jobs as ticket checkers in the railways in return for Rs 6 to 7 lakh, and vanish after pocketing the money.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala tourism's campaign wins PATA award

Kerala Tourisms internationally-acclaimed Human by Nature campaign on Thursday bagged the prestigious PATA Grand Award 2020 for Marketing, giving a huge stimulus to the states tourism industry, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Britains Labour accuses government of being too slow with business helpBritains opposition Labour Party accused the government of being too slow to help businesses and employees strugglin...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Dutch living coffin aims to provide source for life after deathA Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable living coffin made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a ...

China's Sinovac expects interim final-stage trial data on coronavirus vaccine this year

Chinas Sinovac Biotech expects to begin analyzing final-stage human trial data on its coronavirus vaccine candidate this year to decide whether it is effective enough to seek regulatory approval before trial completion, its chairman said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020