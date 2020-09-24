Man wanted by MP police in cheating case held in Maharashtra

A man wanted by Madhya Pradesh Police for allegedly cheating several people by promising jobs in the railways has been arrested in Maharashtra's Sangli district. The police in Gwalior were looking for Nitin Patil alias Nitin Akaram Barpate (34), resident of Nerul near here, in the case registered in 2019, and had requested Thane police to help, a local official said here on Thursday.

The city police's crime branch got a tip-off that Barpate was at his village Kameri in Sangli district and arrested him on Wednesday, said police officer Sandeep Bagul. He would be handed over to Gwalior Police, Bagul added.

Thane Police had earlier arrested Tufel Ahmed Jan Mohammad and Suleman Bashir Shaikh, both residents of Mumbra township here, in the case last year. Investigating officer Keerti Ajmeria of Gwalior Police said the accused would promise jobs as ticket checkers in the railways in return for Rs 6 to 7 lakh, and vanish after pocketing the money.