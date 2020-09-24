CBI carries out searches in Tamil Nadu in cash-for-votes case during 2019 elections

CBI carries out searches in Tamil Nadu in cash-for-votes case during 2019 electionsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:28 IST
The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a cash-for-votes case during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, officials said Thursday
The central agency has taken over the investigation from the state police, they said
The case was probed by Income Tax department and local police, they added.
