U.S. to announce more Iran sanctions on Thursday, top envoy says

U.S. to announce more Iran sanctions on Thursday, top envoy saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:11 IST
The United States will slap new sanctions on a number of Iranian officials and entities including a judge who sentenced Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari to death, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams told a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday.
Navid Afkari was executed earlier this month after being convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018, Iranian state media reported, in a case that has sparked international outcry. Iran’s Supreme Court rejected a review of the case in late August.
