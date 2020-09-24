Trump deserves 'fair chance' to challenge Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for tax returns - filing

Trump deserves 'fair chance' to challenge Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for tax returns - filingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push to keep his tax returns away from Manhattan's top prosecutor, as his lawyers said the U.S. president deserves a "fair chance" to show a subpoena for the returns was overbroad and issued in bad faith. Trump's lawyers made the argument on Thursday in a filing with the federal appeals court in Manhattan.
That court will hear oral arguments on Friday over whether Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can enforce a grand jury subpoena to Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of his corporate and personal tax returns.
