NIA arrests key conspirator for involvement in attack on KG Halli Police Station in Bengaluru

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a key conspirator, Sayed Saddiq Ali, for his involvement in the attack on KG Halli Police Station in Bengaluru that took place in the late evening of August 11, 2020.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a key conspirator, Sayed Saddiq Ali, for his involvement in the attack on KG Halli Police Station in Bengaluru that took place in the late evening of August 11, 2020. The attack resulted in huge damage and destruction of public and government property, including damage to the police station building and vehicles parked in the police station premises and nearby areas. The accused, age 44, a resident of Bengaluru, works as a recovery agent with a bank and was absconding since immediately after the riots.

According to an official release, further, today, searches were also conducted at 30 locations in Bengaluru city to unearth the conspiracy behind the attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. During searches, airgun, pellets, sharp weapons, iron rods, digital devices, DVRs and many SDPI and PFI related incriminating documents and material have been seized.

On September 23, pursuant to MHA's directions, NIA took up the investigation of two Bengaluru violence cases of PS DJ Halli and PS KG Halli and re-registered them under section 143, 147, 307, 436, 353, 332, 333, 427, 504, 506, 149 and 34 of the IPC, section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public property Act, section 2 of Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and section 15, 16, 18 & 20 of the UA (P) Act. These cases pertain to mob violence post a derogatory social media remark by one Naveen, nephew of Srinivas Akhanda Murthy, a sitting Congress, MLA, (Pulakeshi Nagar, Bengaluru) insulting the religious sentiments of Muslims.

The State Secretary, Social Democratic Party of India, Muzamil Pasha and other members of Social Democratic Party of India /Popular Front of India had gathered a mob at the houses of Naveen, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and at the premises of DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, who vandalised the premises and resorted to arson, creating fear and panic among the masses. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

