Left Menu
Development News Edition

Espionage case against scribe: Info in FIR 'sensitive' yet 'sketchy', says court

A Delhi Court on Thursday said the contents of the FIR in the espionage case under the Official Secrets Act against arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma were "sensitive in nature" yet "very sketchy" when compared with the press release issued by the police as it (FIR) does not give in detail the nature of investigation being done by the police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:35 IST
Espionage case against scribe: Info in FIR 'sensitive' yet 'sketchy', says court
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A Delhi Court on Thursday said the contents of the FIR in the espionage case under the Official Secrets Act against arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma were "sensitive in nature" yet "very sketchy" when compared with the press release issued by the police as it (FIR) does not give in detail the nature of investigation being done by the police. The court made the remarks while providing the copy of the FIR to Sharma and co-accusesd -- Chinese national Qing Shi -- arrested in the case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat said "the accused are entitled to be supplied with copy of FIR for defending themselves by taking recourse to the provisions of law". The court, however, directed the advocates representing the accused persons not to disclose the contents of the FIR in the public domain and to use it for availing legal remedies only.

"I have gone through the contents of the FIR which was produced before me in a sealed cover. Even though the nature of allegations against the accused persons pertains to offences U/S 3/4/5 of officials Secrets Act as well as offence U/S 120-B IPC wherein the accused alleged to have been supplying strategic/sensitive information to their handlers in China and therefore, same is of sensitive in nature.," the judge said. He said that if press release, which mentions in detail the background of the case as well as the outcome of the interrogation of the accused persons, "is compared with the contents of the FIR, the contents of the FIR are very sketchy as it does not give in detail the nature of investigation being done by police." The police opposed the application moved by Sharma's counsel Adish Aggarwala, saying the copy of FIR cannot be provided to them as it may affect the investigation of the case. Sharma was arrested on September 14 and since then he has been in police custody which will end on September 28.

According to the police, a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. The Nepalese national has not moved the application for the supply of the copy of the FIR. Delhi Police Special Cell had said Sharma was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents".

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hamilton aims to match Schumacher's F1 win record in Sochi

Lewis Hamilton has set many Formula One records over the years, but few as significant as the one he can match Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix. Victory for Hamilton at the Sochi Olympic Park would see him draw level with Michael Schumacher...

India hits out at Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at CICA meet

India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at a virtual meeting of the multilateral grouping CICA, and advised Islamabad to cease its overt and covert support to cross-border terrorism. In a sharp reaction, the Mini...

Necessary to ensure stability on ground: MEA on Sino-India border standoff in eastern Ladakh

With another round of talks on the border standoff with China likely soon, India on Thursday said it is necessary to ensure stability on the ground while the two sides work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction a...

Tennis-Nadal faces tough path to French final, Wawrinka takes on Murray in round one

Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 13th French Open title, was handed a relatively tough path to this years final at Roland Garros when the draw was made on Thursday. The Spaniard will take on Bulgarias Egor Gerasimov in the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020