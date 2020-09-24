Naxals torch five vehicles engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh

Five vehicles engaged in road construction in the Mohla police station area of Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh were set ablaze by Naxalites, Superintendent of Police D Shrawan said on Thursday.

According to the police, all these five vehicles were engaged in road construction work between Pardi and Parvidih village.

"A chain mountain vehicle, two mixer machines and two graders were set on fire last night," D Shrawan said. (ANI)