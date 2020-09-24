Left Menu
Gangster's Rs 4 cr land attached, total mafia property worth Rs 40 cr so far: Noida police

The crackdown on gangster Satbir Bansal came as part of instructions from Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanth to attach ill-gotten properties of mafia across the state, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "Today, 40 bigha land in Kasna's Ghangola village, which is worth Rs 1 crore as per government rates, but estimated worth over Rs 4 crore as per market rates was attached.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday attached Rs 4 crore worth land of a key aide of gangster Sundar Bhati, taking to approximately Rs 40 crore the value of mafia properties it has attached so far, officials said. The crackdown on gangster Satbir Bansal came as part of instructions from Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanth to attach ill-gotten properties of mafia across the state, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"Today, 40 bigha land in Kasna's Ghangola village, which is worth Rs 1 crore as per government rates, but estimated worth over Rs 4 crore as per market rates was attached. Satbir Bansal is associated with known mafia Sundar Bhati and his gang D-11," Singh said. "Bansal's properties worth Rs 5.41 crore have been attached in the past and today Rs 4 crore worth land has been attached. We have attached Rs 17 crore-worth properties of members of Sundar Bhati gang alone. If you add the amount of properties involving others, like Anil Dujana and Randeep Bhati gangs, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police has so far attached properties approximately worth Rs 40 crore," he added. He said there are cases under the Gangsters Act against Bansal, who is also accused of extortion. That apart, Bansal forces private companies to engage his vehicles for logistics and transport using his connection with Sundar Bhati, the officer said.

"He (Bansal) is also accused of converting black money into white by investing Bhati's money in property or flats," Singh said. The action has been carried out under the Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb financial resources of gangsters, according to the police.

The police said they are collecting information regarding ill-gotten properties of mafia in the region and similar crackdowns, attachments would continue in the future also..

