Huge cache of arms, ammunition with cash recovered from vehicle in J-K; two arrested
Security Forces have recovered arms and ammunition with cash from a vehicle on National highway near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district and arrested two persons.ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:38 IST
Security Forces have recovered arms and ammunition with cash from a vehicle on National highway near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district and arrested two persons.
According to Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police along with the Army and CRPF, today recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition and cash from a vehicle and arrested two persons in Qazigund, Kulgam. (ANI)
