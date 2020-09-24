Left Menu
Huge cache of arms, ammunition with cash recovered from vehicle in J-K; two arrested

Security Forces have recovered arms and ammunition with cash from a vehicle on National highway near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district and arrested two persons.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:38 IST
A visual of the arms and ammunition recovered with cash in Jammu and Kashmir. . Image Credit: ANI

According to Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police along with the Army and CRPF, today recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition and cash from a vehicle and arrested two persons in Qazigund, Kulgam. (ANI)

