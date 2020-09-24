Agriculture Bills are in interests of farmers: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday backed the Agriculture sector reform Bills passed by the Parliament.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:53 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday backed the Agriculture sector reform Bills passed by the Parliament. Kumar said that misinformation is being spread about these bills. They are in the interests of farmers.
"We had started this earlier. There was no procurement in Bihar, we started it and the work we have done earlier and somebody else is taking it forward in the country, I don't think misinformation should be spread. These bills are in interests of farmers," he said. Protests have broken out across various parts of the country including Haryana and Odisha against the farm bills.
On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three Bills. According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Parliament
- Bihar
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal
- Odisha
- Union Cabinet
- Lok Sabha
- SAD
- Haryana
ALSO READ
First Emergency Response Centre of Odisha set up at Paradeep
Dilip Bisoi, Bikram Senapati swear in as Information Commissioners in Odisha
Two security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi
Record 3,991 new COVID-19 cases take Odisha's tally to over 1.39 lakh; death toll rises to 591 with 11 more fatalities: Officials.
Two SOG commandos killed in gunfight with Maoists in Odisha