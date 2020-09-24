Rahul smashes second IPL hundred as KXIP beat RCB by 97 runs
Rahul, who was dropped by RCB skipper Virat Kohli twice, slammed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, highest score by an Indian in IPL history, to fire KXIP to 206/3. In response, RCB were never in the chase and were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs. Brief Scores: KXIP 206/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 132 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/25, Shivam Dube 2/33).PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:10 IST
K L Rahul smashed his second IPL hundred to lead Kings XI Punjab to a comprehensive 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday. Rahul, who was dropped by RCB skipper Virat Kohli twice, slammed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, highest score by an Indian in IPL history, to fire KXIP to 206/3.
In response, RCB were never in the chase and were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs. Brief Scores: KXIP 206/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 132 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/25, Shivam Dube 2/33). RCB 109/10 in 17 overs (Sundar 30; Bishnoi 3/32, Ashwin 3/21).
