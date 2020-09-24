Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAARC must deal with terrorism, obstruction in trade and connectivity: Jaishankar

In his address at the SAARC foreign ministers informal meeting, Jaishankar also called for a collective resolve to defeat the scourge of terrorism, including the forces that nurture, support and encourage an environment of terror and conflict. India has been strongly projecting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as well as the neighbouring country's attempts to foil regional connectivity initiatives under the SAARC framework as a key hurdle for making the grouping a vibrant platform for regional prosperity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:49 IST
SAARC must deal with terrorism, obstruction in trade and connectivity: Jaishankar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The SAARC must overcome three key challenges of cross-border terrorism, blocking of connectivity and obstruction in trade, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday in clear criticism of Pakistan at a virtual meeting of the regional grouping. In his address at the SAARC foreign ministers informal meeting, Jaishankar also called for a collective resolve to defeat the scourge of terrorism, including the forces that nurture, support and encourage an environment of terror and conflict.

India has been strongly projecting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as well as the neighbouring country's attempts to foil regional connectivity initiatives under the SAARC framework as a key hurdle for making the grouping a vibrant platform for regional prosperity. India has also been critical of Pakistan for not granting transit access for trade with Afghanistan. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was among the participants of the meeting which was organised in continuation of a tradition of informal exchanges among the foreign ministers of the grouping on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The 75th session of the UN General Assembly is currently underway.

Official sources said one of the agenda items of the ministerial meeting was the holding of the 19th SAARC Summit. Pakistan was to host it. However, most member countries felt it was not an opportune time for the event considering that member states are preoccupied in dealing with COVID-19 situation. "So the proposal fell through due to lack of consensus," said a source. The meeting was chaired by Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. In his address, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and towards building a connected, integrated and prosperous South Asia.

The external affairs minister said SAARC has made significant progress over the last 35 years but the efforts towards collective collaboration and prosperity have been hampered by acts of terrorism and threats to national security. "Such an environment impedes our shared objective of realising the full potential of our collective endeavour. It is, therefore, crucial that we collectively resolve to defeat the scourge of terrorism, including the forces that nurture, support and encourage it," Jaishankar said.

He said such an approach will generate the much-needed trust and confidence to collectively build a stronger and prosperous SAARC. Besides India and Pakistan, the grouping comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

"Cross-border terrorism, blocking connectivity and obstructing trade are three key challenges that SAARC must overcome. Only then will we see enduring peace, prosperity and security in our South Asia region," Jaishankar said in a tweet. SAARC has not been very effective since 2016 as its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

The 2016 SAARC Summit was to be held in Islamabad. But after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to "prevailing circumstances". The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said the meeting reviewed regional efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It said Jaishankar highlighted a slew of measures taken by India as a follow-up to the SAARC leaders' video conference in March, including virtually convening meetings of health professionals and trade officials and providing medical assistance to countries of the bloc in dealing with the pandemic.

He also mentioned the creation of a COVID-19 Information Exchange Platform (COINEX), facilitating foreign currency swap support and activation of a SAARC food bank mechanism. Jaishankar said under its contribution to the SAARC COVID-19 fund, India supplied essential drugs, testing kits and other equipment amounting USD 2.3 million to the SAARC countries. He reiterated India's continued commitment to assisting countries in the SAARC region in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned on Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatican pro...

National Medical Commission to come into force from Sep 25; BoG MCI to be dissolved

The National Medical Commission NMC, in place of the Medical Council of India MCI, for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education and profession, has been constituted and will come into existence from Friday, a gazette n...

Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of US election hack-and-leak threat

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russias intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S. election. The company said the acc...

U.S. to provide additional $720 million for Syria crisis response

The United States said on Thursday it would provide more than 720 million in humanitarian assistance for the response to the crisis in Syria. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun made the announcement at an event on the sidelines of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020