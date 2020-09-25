Left Menu
Kanpur to soon have magnificent riverfront along Ganga river: UP CM

Uttat Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi and Panchayati Raj Minister Shri Bhupendra Chaudhary along with all the public representatives of the division were present in the meeting. The chief minister had interacted with them and received direct feedback about the development works in their respective constituencies.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:04 IST
Kanpur city will soon have a magnificent riverfront along the Ganga river, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday. The announcement was made by the chief minister during a review meeting of Kanpur division, an official statement issued here said.

Recalling the last visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kanpur, he said the prime minister was all praise for clean water of the Ganga so the state government will give him the gift of a riverfront in consonance with his feelings towards the river. He then directed the officials to prepare an action plan to immediately construct a grand riverfront along the Ganga, besides expeditious implementation of 'Namami Gange'. At the meeting, Adityanath reviewed the development projects of Kanpur division comprising Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Auraiya and Etawah through video conferencing. There are 30 mega projects with a cost of over Rs 50 crore each in the division. Uttat Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi and Panchayati Raj Minister Shri Bhupendra Chaudhary along with all the public representatives of the division were present in the meeting.

The chief minister had interacted with them and received direct feedback about the development works in their respective constituencies. He said that the purpose of his divisional meetings is to have an interaction with the public representatives and ensure timely and qualitative completion of development projects. Adityanath said that the public representatives should be consulted about development projects and if they are ignored, it will entail action. He also asked to speed up Smart City projects and Metro project in Kanpur and pointed out that the under-construction Bundelkhand Expressway will pass through Etawah and Auraiya districts of the division. The chief minister directed the officials to start construction work on Kanpur Dehat Medical College. "The delay is not good," he remarked. He also asked to reduce COVID-19 death rate in Farrukhabad district and wondered that there is no Level-2 Covid hospital in Farrukhabad and directed that every bed in the hospitals should have an oxygen supply. The chief minister said that Kanpur continues to be COVID-19 hotspot and the next six months are still crucial.

He asserted that the money meant for development should not be used elsewhere otherwise it will invite stringent action from the government.

