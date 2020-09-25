Man gets son job on compassionate grounds through forgery, FIR lodged

A man got his son appointed on compassionate grounds in the Military Engineering Service (MES) department allegedly on forged documents of his deceased brother who was an employee of the organisation, prompting the crime branch to slap an FIR against the father-son duo in Jammu. A written complaint by Shankar Singh, a resident of Bishnah, said his father, Tej Ram, was working in Garrison Engineers of the MES at Kaluchak and he died in a road accident in 1986 in Jammu.

Bansi Lal, who is Tej Ram's elder brother, was also serving in the MES as an electrician in the same office. Lal got the appointment order of his son, Darshan Singh, as a peon in the MES department on compassionate grounds as ward of Tej Ram using fabricated documents, officials said.

The complainant alleged that he came to know about it only in 2012 when they received a letter from the headquarters commander, along with the copies of various documents. Taking cognisance of the matter, a preliminary verification was conducted by the crime branch and documentary evidence prima facie established the allegations against the suspects. Connivance of officials of the department was also established, according to the officials.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. PTI AB HMB.