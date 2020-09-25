At UN Assembly, King Hamad affirms Bahrain’s commitment for a just peace in Middle East

That step is also an embodiment of his country’s resolute approach to openness and coexistence with all, King Hamad said in a pre-recorded video, calling for intensified efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the two-State solution.

“We consider this a cornerstone for achieving a just and comprehensive peace leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, in order enter a new stage of work in which we extend bridges of good neighborly relations to build and develop the common interests of the countries of the region,” said the Monarch.

King Hamad also applauded the efforts of the United Arab Emirates for its agreement with Israel, in exchange for Israel’s stopping annexation of Palestinian lands.

Through that act, the UAE enhanced opportunities for peace, reduced tensions, and gave the people of the region a new era of understanding, rapprochement and peaceful coexistence, while preserving its “firm position” on the Palestinian issue, he added.

He also commended efforts of the United States to accomplish these important strategic steps.

Responding to COVID-19

Noting the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, King Hamad urged all countries to put aside their differences, strengthen areas of human solidarity, stand united in the face of the health threats, and improve future readiness to prevent such risks and properly fortify our societies.

The Monarch informed world leaders of his country’s collaboration with other nations and with the UN World Health Organization (WHO), in a spirt of cooperation, solidarity and coordination.

“We have formed a national team, headed by our Crown Prince, to develop and implement an integrated emergency plan, implementing many national measures, in line the best preventive and remedial practices, in order to preserve, first and foremost, the health and safety of citizens and residents alike,” he said, adding that his country is working tirelessly to migrate socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

Highlighting Bahrain’s pursuit for success and prosperity of societies, King Hamad underlined the need to accelerate efforts towards human prosperity by strengthening areas of solidarity and consensus under the umbrella of sustainable development.

“We are proud of the part we play in this, and we are committed to our support for the United Nations in order to reach our desired destination and achieve the legitimate aspirations of people and rebuild bridges of trust and love, so as to reach a more secure, stable and peaceful world.”

