Two guns of forest personnel stolen in Assam
Two guns of forest personnel were stolen from a camp in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, police said on Thursday. Sonitpur district SP Mugdhjyoti Dev Mahanta said two forest personnel went out of the camp early this morning, leaving their rifles there and found their guns missing when they returned to the camp. North Assam wildlife divisional forest officer Pankaj Drama said an investigation has been initiated.PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 25-09-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 02:08 IST
Two guns of forest personnel were stolen from a camp in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, police said on Thursday. Sonitpur district SP Mugdhjyoti Dev Mahanta said two forest personnel went out of the camp early this morning, leaving their rifles there and found their guns missing when they returned to the camp.
North Assam wildlife divisional forest officer Pankaj Drama said an investigation has been initiated. Police detained the two - a forest guard and a home guard - for interrogation, the SP added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary
- Sonitpur district
- North Assam
ALSO READ
Assam govt to provide Rs 5,000 for cremation of COVID-19 patient
COVID-19: Assam govt to pay Rs 5,000 cremation expense if family members of deceased cannot perform last rites
NIA chargesheet against 7 ULFA cadres in Assam Police officer's killing case
18 more COVID-19 fatalities push Assam's death toll past 400
No quarantine for travellers who leave state and return within 96 hours': Assam govt