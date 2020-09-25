Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. base commander calls Chinese Guam attack video 'propaganda'

The commander of Andersen Air Force Base on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam on Friday said a Chinese air force video that seemed to show a simulated attack on his facility was "propaganda" designed to coerce and antagonise.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 06:29 IST
U.S. base commander calls Chinese Guam attack video 'propaganda'

The commander of Andersen Air Force Base on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam on Friday said a Chinese air force video that seemed to show a simulated attack on his facility was "propaganda" designed to coerce and antagonise. The video showed nuclear-capable H-6 bombers striking what appears to be Anderson, though it did not directly mention the base name, as regional tensions rise and the U.S. carries out a major biennial drill near Guam.

"I'm always concerned about our ability to protect our service members and their families," Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, Andersen's commander, told reporters on a conference call about the ongoing Valiant Shield exercises. "The video itself - they know the timing of the exercise," he added. "It's a propaganda video ... although we're always concerned about the protection of the island and the protection of our people, the video itself is just purely propaganda designed to coerce and antagonise us."

The Chinese government has not commented on the video, which lifted taken some scenes from Hollywood movies like "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen", to the amusement of posters on Chinese social media. It was released on Sept. 19 on the Chinese air force's Weibo account, in the midst of the Sept. 14-25 Valiant Shield drill.

Sloane said Valiant Shield continued as scheduled. "The exercise itself is going to go on as planned because it's designed to make sure that we're trained and ready to conduct ourselves across a variety of operations in the Indo-Pacific and to support our allies and partners."

Guam is home to major U.S. military facilities, including the air base, which would be key to responding to any conflict in the Asia-Pacific region. The video also came as China carried out a second day of drills near Chinese-claimed Taiwan, to express anger at the visit of a senior U.S. State Department official to Taipei.

The H-6 has been involved in multiple Chinese flights around and near Taiwan, according to Taiwan's air force, including those last week.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine lawmaker suspended after lewd act during virtual session

An Argentine lawmaker was suspended on Thursday after being caught on a live camera caressing a woman before appearing to partially pull down her top during a virtual session of the countrys lower house of Congress. During a special meeting...

Northland’s indigenous tree canopy to benefit from 1BT funding

Northlands indigenous tree canopy is set to grow for the benefit of mana whenua and the wider community thanks to nearly 2 million in One Billion Trees funding, Forestry Minister Shane Jones announced today.Te Komanga Marae Trust has receiv...

Australian think tank finds 380 detention camps in Xinjiang

China appeared to be expanding its network of secret detention centres in Xinjiang, where Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation campaign, and more of the facilities resemble prisons, an Australian think tank has found. The...

West Coast distillery to benefit from PGF investment

A West Coast distillery will benefit from a Provincial Growth Fund investment that will enable it to expand its operations and create jobs in the town of Reefton, Rural Communities Minister Damien OConnor and Regional Economic Development M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020