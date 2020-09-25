Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump hopes India, China would be able to resolve border differences

We all agree that the agreements that China and India have repeatedly reached among themselves since the 1990s actually offer a good enough framework for how to resolve this dispute over the long term," he added. What China has done is that it has thrown all those understandings overboard, Tellis said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 08:07 IST
Trump hopes India, China would be able to resolve border differences

US President Donald Trump hoped on Thursday that India and China would be able to resolve their current border disputes as he reiterated his offer to help the two Asian giants. "I know that China now, and India, are having difficulty, and very very substantial difficulty. And hopefully, they will be able to work that out," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"If we can help, we would love to help," he said. The president's remarks in this regard come days after senior Indian and Chinese military commanders held talks aimed at resolving the months-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The two countries agreed to stop sending more troops to their disputed border in the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the border conflict is pushing India to look for an asymmetric response: flexing its naval might. "India is intensifying joint naval maneuvers with the US and its allies while building new ships and setting up a network of coastal surveillance outposts that would allow New Delhi to keep an eye on the Indian Ocean's maritime traffic," the newspaper said.

A "Grand Tamasha" podcast with senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, eminent American expert on India and South Asia Ashley Tellis said the Trump administration has taken a very transparent position of support for India in this crisis. "And, of course, it is motivated in part by the opportunities to confront China on a grander scale, which sort of makes it part and parcel of the US's own bilateral problems with China. But I think there is something more going on here. And the more is that I do not think the United States had the alternative of doing otherwise.

"That is, Chinese aggression in this instance has been so blatant that the United States could not stand by and either ignore it or not come to India's defence," said Tellis, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs. "What are the issues here? We all agree that those borderlands along the Himalayan territories are undefined. We all agree that they should be negotiated, delimited, demarcated through a peaceful process. We all agree that the agreements that China and India have repeatedly reached among themselves since the 1990s actually offer a good enough framework for how to resolve this dispute over the long term," he added.

What China has done is that it has thrown all those understandings overboard, Tellis said. "And it is very important to recognise this that whatever the provocations may have been, the provocations created by Article 370 or whatever, I do not think they justified a reaction of this kind. Because a diplomatic provocation should have, you know, elicited a diplomatic response, rather than a quick jump to military action, which has enormous risks.

"By China taking the step to move quickly to military action, which has now resulted in loss of lives, I think it has put itself on the opposite side of the United States, which is arguing more loudly than ever for a rules-based community," he added. "And so, even beyond the Trump administration's own bilateral problems with China, I think they were left in absolutely no position but to support India on this count and I think even a Democratic administration would have done the same in these circumstances," Tellis said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Land hunters: App matches Zimbabwe's farmers with vacant plots

By Farai Shawn Matiashe HARARE, Sept 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - For more than a year, Lionda Mhonda searched for a plot of land to buy in northeastern Zimbabwe, but struggled to find anything that was both affordable and came with a le...

INEC to upload results via Z-pad says, Chairman Mahmood Yakubu

Nigerias Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that the commission would replicate the same technology used in the Edo State election to upload results from all the 3,009 polling units during...

Amazon adds spherical Echo speakers to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday announced the latest additions to its lineup of voice-controlled gadgets, including Echo and Echo dot speakers with a new spherical design.Amazon also announced upgrades such as a more natural tone for its voice a...

Democratic HK lawmakers stage brief protest in legislature against China arrests

Pro-democracy Hong Kong politicians staged a brief protest in the citys legislature on Friday to call for the release of 12 activists arrested by Chinese authorities at sea last month as they tried to flee to Taiwan by boat. Chinese police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020