Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hearing seeks to move protest shooter for trial in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on August 25. His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and have portrayed him as a courageous patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the shooting of Blake, who is Black.

PTI | Kenosha | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:20 IST
Hearing seeks to move protest shooter for trial in Wisconsin
Representative image Image Credit:

A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on August 25.

His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and have portrayed him as a courageous patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the shooting of Blake, who is Black. Rittenhouse, who is white, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of two white protesters and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession for wielding a semi-automatic rifle.

If convicted of first-degree homicide, Rittenhouse would be sentenced to life in prison. A judge in Lake County, Illinois, was expected to rule Friday on whether to send Rittenhouse to Kenosha to face the charges.

Rittenhouse appears to have few options to fight the extradition. His lawyers could argue that he's mentally unfit and isn't cooperating with them, which could delay the process, said David Erickson, a former Illinois judge and prosecutor who isn't connected to the case.

"A prosecutor has to show that a crime was committed in the state of Wisconsin and, more likely than not, this is the guy," he said. Cheryl T. Bormann, a Chicago-area defense lawyer who's also not involved in the case, said fighting extradition is a "losing proposition" and that Rittenhouse's guilt or innocence has no role in whether Illinois will honor Wisconsin's request.

"The only real defense to extradition would be that Kyle Rittenhouse is not Kyle Rittenhouse. In other words, his lawyer would have to show that they got the wrong guy," Bormann said. To some, Rittenhouse is a domestic terrorist whose very presence with a rifle incited the protesters in Kenosha. To others — who have become frustrated with demonstrations and unrest across the country — he's seen as a hero who took up arms to protect businesses, including some that were damaged during unrest the previous two nights.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse shot and killed Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum threw something at Rittenhouse. While running away in the immediate aftermath, Rittenhouse was captured on cellphone video saying "I just killed somebody." According to the complaint filed by prosecutors, someone in the crowd said, "Beat him up!" and another yelled, "Get him! Get that dude!" According to prosecutors and cellphone footage from that night, as Rittenhouse was jogging down a street with protesters in tow, a man struck him, and he fell to the ground before another protester kicked him.

Back on his feet and a bit farther down the street, Huber struck him with a skateboard and Rittenhouse opened fire, killing Huber and wounding Grosskreutz, who was holding a handgun. The killings happened two days after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and sparking outrage after video of the shooting was posted online.

A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into that shooting is ongoing. The three responding officers are on administrative leave. Rittenhouse's legal team includes Los Angeles-based John Pierce and Lin Wood, a defamation lawyer who represented falsely accused security guard Richard Jewell in the 1996 Olympic Park bombing case in Atlanta and is a lawyer for Sean Hannity, the Fox News host with close ties to President Donald Trump.

Pierce has described Rittenhouse not as a vigilante, but as a model citizen who was cleaning graffiti from a vandalized high school before he received word from a business owner seeking help to protect what was left of his property after rioters burned two of his other buildings. Pierce and Wood did not respond to messages ahead of Friday's hearing.

Huber's partner and others filed a federal lawsuit against Facebook this week, saying it refused to remove a militia group's call to arms to protect businesses in Kenosha before the Rittenhouse shootings. The lawsuit, which also names Rittenhouse as a defendant, said he may not have traveled the roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) from his home to Kenosha had it not been for that Facebook post, though the company said it had evidence to suggest that he followed the militia group's page or was invited to the event posting.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Russian Olympic biathlon champion loses Sochi doping case

Two-time Olympic biathlon champion Olga Zaitseva lost her appeal Thursday against disqualification from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for her part in Russias state-backed doping program. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges upheld t...

Migrants accuse Greece of pushing them back out to sea

Shortly after reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, a group of Afghan migrants say, their hopes for a new life in Europe were cut short when Greek authorities rounded them up, mistreated them, shoved them into life rafts and abandoned them a...

AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant's photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of AIIMS team, had told him long back that Rajputs photos sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not suicide. T...

Producer Kshitij Ravi brought to NCB office for questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Friday brought Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi to its office here from his home for questioning in drugs case linked to filmstar Sushant Singh Rajputs death, an official said. In the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020