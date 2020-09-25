Left Menu
21-year-old man impregnates minor girl, arrested

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:53 IST
21-year-old man impregnates minor girl, arrested
A 21-year-old man was onFriday arrested on the charge of impregnating a minor girl inAnnamalai rural limits, over 100 km from here, police said

The 17-year-old girl complained of stomach ache and herparents took her to a hospital where tests showed her tobe seven months pregnant, the police said

Following this, the parents lodged a complaint and theman was arrested under the Protection of Children from SexualOffences (POCSO) Act, they said.

