Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian national trained by ISIS in Iraq, found guilty by spl NIA court

The Court convicted Moideen under IPC Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India) andUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 20 (Punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), It also held him guilty under Section 38 (Offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (Offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation). According to the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency, Moideen, hailing from Idukki district, intentionally and knowingly became an ISIS member in April 2015.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:05 IST
Indian national trained by ISIS in Iraq, found guilty by spl NIA court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian national, trained by ISIS in Iraq in 2015, was found guilty by a court here on Friday for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Governments of India and Iraq. Subahani Haja Moideen, a Keralite, was arrested by the NIA in 2016 following a crackdown in Tamil Nadu with the help of central security agencies and other state police, foiling designs of ISIS operatives to attack or eliminate certain prominent persons and target places of public importance.

The Special NIA court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday. The Court convicted Moideen under IPC Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India) andUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 20 (Punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), It also held him guilty under Section 38 (Offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (Offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation).

According to the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency, Moideen, hailing from Idukki district, intentionally and knowingly became an ISIS member in April 2015. To further the activities of ISIS, he proceeded to Iraq during April-September 2015, joined the terrorist organization and waged war against the Government of Iraq, an Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India.

During custodial interrogation, he had disclosed that he had knowingly and intentionally communicated with co- conspirators in ISIS within and outside India over online social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram to wage war against the Governments of Iraq and India. Based on his disclosures, the contents of his email and social media accounts were extracted in the presence of independent witnesses, during custody. PTI TGBIndian national trained by ISIS in Iraq, found guilty by spl NIA court Kochi, Sep 25 (PTI) An Indian national, trained by ISIS in Iraq in 2015, was found guilty by a court here on Friday for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Governments of India and Iraq.

Subahani Haja Moideen, a Keralite, was arrested by the NIA in 2016 following a crackdown in Tamil Nadu with the help of central security agencies and other state police, foiling designs of ISIS operatives to attack or eliminate certain prominent persons and target places of public importance. The Special NIA court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday.

The Court convicted Moideen under IPC Sections 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India) andUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 20 (Punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), It also held him guilty under Section 38 (Offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (Offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation). According to the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency, Moideen, hailing from Idukki district, intentionally and knowingly became an ISIS member in April 2015.

To further the activities of ISIS, he proceeded to Iraq during April-September 2015, joined the terrorist organisation and waged war against the Government of Iraq, an Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India. During custodial interrogation, he had disclosed that he had knowingly and intentionally communicated with co- conspirators in ISIS within and outside India over online social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram to wage war against the Governments of Iraq and India.

Based on his disclosures, the contents of his email and social media accounts were extracted in the presence of independent witnesses, during custody..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Record number of nearly 15 lakh COVID tests conducted in a single day

India has scaled a historic peak in the fight against COVID-19--for the first time, a record number of nearly 15 lakh COVID tests were conducted in a single day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With 14,92,409 tests...

India Ratings maintains negative outlook on transport, energy infra for second half of FY21

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Friday said it has maintained a negative outlook on transport and energy infrastructure for second half of the current financial year. It said the negative outlook stems from likely low demand in the sec...

Some northern hemisphere countries struggling to source more flu vaccines -WHO

Some northern hemisphere countries are having trouble obtaining additional flu vaccines amid increased demand, but health workers and the elderly should be prioritised in case of any shortages, the World Health Organization WHO said on Frid...

Motor racing-Bottas again fastest in first practice for Russian GP

Valtteri Bottas was fastest on Friday in an interrupted first practice for a Russian Grand Prix that could see Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton equal Michael Schumachers all-time record of 91 Formula One wins.While Bottas lapped in one min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020