CISF nabs man with Rs 35L 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station
He could not explain as to why he was carrying such huge amount of money. As the cash looked suspicious, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel handed over the man to the Income Tax Department for further probe," a senior officer of the force said. The CISF guards the Delhi Metro network.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:09 IST
The CISF has apprehended a man for allegedly carrying Rs 35 lakh "suspicious" cash at a Delhi Metro station, officials said Friday
They said the passenger, Ajmalbhai (44), was intercepted on Thursday at the Tagore Garden station
"Rs 35 lakh was detected in the bag of the man who is a resident of Patan district in Gujarat. He could not explain as to why he was carrying such huge amount of money. As the cash looked suspicious, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel handed over the man to the Income Tax Department for further probe," a senior officer of the force said. The CISF guards the Delhi Metro network.
- READ MORE ON:
- CISF
- Delhi
- Patan
- Gujarat
- Income Tax Department
- Delhi Metro
ALSO READ
French Defence Minister arrives in Delhi, to attend Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala
United Airlines to operate daily flights on Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco routes
Delhi riots: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's plea against ED custody infructuous, HC told
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody in money laundering case
COVID-19: ICU beds in hospitals to be increased, plasma therapy to continue in Delhi, says Jain