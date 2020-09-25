Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two arrested for misappropriation of Religare's fixed deposit receipts

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with a case of misappropriation of fixed deposit receipts of Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) to the tune of around Rs 729 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:20 IST
Two arrested for misappropriation of Religare's fixed deposit receipts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with a case of misappropriation of fixed deposit receipts of Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) to the tune of around Rs 729 crore. According to the police, the two arrested persons have been identified as Pradeep Kumar (57) and Anjani Kumar Verma (48) residents of New Delhi and Noida respectively. The arrested persons will be produced before a trial court later today.

A case was registered in the matter under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after RFL's Manpreet Singh Surifiled a complaint at the EOW against Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh, and their companies RHC Holding Ltd, Ranchem Pvt Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd and it's then directors and employees. "The complaint alleged that in November 2016, RFL placed an amount of Rs 400 crores in two fixed deposits with Lakshmi Vilas Bank. These FDs were created by RFL for short term tenor with an intention to keep them free from all and any encumbrance. Thereafter, in January 2017, RFL placed an additional amount of about Rs 350 crore in another couple of FDs with the bank," police said in an official statement on Friday.

The complaint said that these FDs were also created by RFL for short term tenor with the intention to keep them free from all and any encumbrance. "However, on July 31, 2017, RFL received an email from LVB with the statement of accounts with respect to RFL's current account. RFL discovered that LVB had credited the proceeds of the FDs to RFL's current account and subsequently debited from RFL's current account cumulative amount of over Rs 723 crore without any prior intimation to RFL," the statement said.

"Therefore, LVB and the other accused persons had come to an understanding for onward lending of RFL's funds. LVB would have made huge gains from such lending since it got the FDs/funds at 4.5 per cent interest rate and they had purportedly lent the money further at 10 per cent interest rate," it added. It said that the bank cheated RFL and misused its public shareholder money entrusted with the bank in its capacity as RFL's banker, thus causing wrongful loss to the complainant company to the tune of Rs. 729 crores approximately.

Chargesheets have already been filed before the trial court against accused Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, who are currently in judicial custody, in the matter. Further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish government wants partial Madrid city lockdown, local authorities differ

The Spanish government has recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of Madrid city to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on just some areas of the wider region, the health minister said on Fr...

CAR President calls for better representation of Africa on the Security Council

In an address to the UN General Assemblys, annual debate, via a pre-recorded video, President Touadera asked the international community to find common solutions to eradicate the coronavirus.Humankind is confronted by various challenges, he...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirusK-pop boyband BTS cancelled on Friday a concert set for October in the South Korean capital of Seoul as authorities...

Bihar to have rallies with distancing norms

Political parties and candidates can hold rallies as part of their campaigning for the Bihar assembly polls and the grounds where such meetings will be held will have white circles to ensure distancing norms. Addressing a press conference t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020