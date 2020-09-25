Strategically located Chaglagam has surplus power while Arunachal Pradesh facing power cuts

At a time when Arunachal Pradesh is facing power cuts, strategically located Chaglagam in Anjaw district is enjoying surplus power. The power generated from the 2x 100 KW Kachopani Micro Hydel Scheme (MHS) is enough to light up the whole Chaglagam circle, approximately 80 km from the LAC (Line of Actual Control), an official said.

"The peak-hour demand is 50 to 60 KW and we are generating 200 KW, so we have a surplus of 130-140 KW," said Kachopani MHS chief operator R Mohan. The surplus power covers entire Chaglagam and its adjoining villages. Sometimes, it is also supplied to Metengliang circle, he said.

The project, commissioned in June 2015, is one of the many projects of the department in the district. Just a few metres away is the 2x30 KW Ashapani MHS, which is lying defunct due to low discharge of water, an official of the Hydro Power Development department said.

A 10 KW MHS has also been constructed by the department between Chaglagam and Rocham which will cater to Arunachal Scouts, an infantry regiment of the Indian Army, and ITBP personnel stationed in Rocham. Rocham is the last Indian Army post and it takes two days from Chaglagam to reach the place on foot.

The test run of the MHS has already been done, the official said. During testing, the official said, the machine developed some problems and it has been sent to Kolkata for replacement. However, the repaired parts have not yet arrived due to the pandemic.

The project is likely to be commissioned by March 2021. Once completed, the MHS will be handed over to the Army, the official added..