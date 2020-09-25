London police shooting suspect believed to have shot himself - police chief
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer in London is believed to have shot himself and remains in a critical condition, the commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police Cressida Dick said on Friday. This has not yet, of course, been established as a fact," she said in a televised statement. "The man, I can tell you, remains in a critical condition in hospital."Reuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:58 IST
"The man, I can tell you, remains in a critical condition in hospital."
