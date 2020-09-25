UP: Petition challenging attachment of property of MLA's absconding wife, son dismissed

The petition challenging the order of attachment of property of MLA Vijay Mishra's wife Ram Lali Mishra, a Samajwadi Party MLC, and his son Vishnu Mishra was dismissed by a local court here. While Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur seat, is currently lodged in Chitrakoot Jail in a case related to land grabbing, his wife and son who are co-accused have been declared as fugitives by the court.

District government counsel Dinesh Kumar Pandey said the court of District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar dismissed the petition challenging the attachment order issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate against the MLC and her son on Thursday. The court said that as all the action is under process according to the procedure, the petition challenging the attachment is not eligible to be accepted, hence dismissed, he said. The counsel for the accused, Hansaram Shukla had submitted a petition in the court, saying the bail pleas of Ram Lali Mishra and Vishnu Mishra have been rejected and the case is under consideration in the High Court. On August 4, Vijay Mishra, his wife and son were booked on several serious charges including property grabbing on a complaint by their relative Krishna Mohan Mishra. Vijay Mishra was arrested by the police from Madhya Pradesh and subsequently jailed. Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said Ram Lali Mishra and Vishnu Mishra are absconding and the Chief Judicial Magistrate has issued a non-bailable warrant against them. The court, declaring both as fugitives, ordered attachment of the property if they did not appear till October 15.