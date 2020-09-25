UK says a lot of work still to do in Brexit talks

Britain on Friday said there was still a lot of work to do in talks with the European Union on a trade deal and called on the EU to translate a "more constructive attitude" into realistic policy positions.

"There remains a lot of work to do and either outcome is still possible," a UK government official said. "In particular, the differences on fisheries and the level playing field remain significant."

"If the gaps in these areas are to be bridged, the EU's more constructive attitude will need to be translated into more realistic policy positions in the days to come."