Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-UP minister in gang rape case: Witness moves SC seeking investigation by central agency

In a jolt to Prajapati,  the apex court has earlier stayed the Allahabad High Court's order granting interim bail for a period of two months on medical grounds to him in a gang rape case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:20 IST
Ex-UP minister in gang rape case: Witness moves SC seeking investigation by central agency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A witness in the alleged rape case involving former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati has moved the Supreme Court seeking to handover the investigation to a central agency such as CBI or NIA and to transfer the case outside Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner Anshu Gaur, who is a prime witness in the said gang rape and POCSO case against Prajapati, claimed that even after his arrest attempts to threaten and coerce the witnesses did not stop.

"Petitioner kept running from pillar to post in the State of Uttar Pradesh, requesting for protection for himself as well as for the victims, who, due to their already disadvantaged position, were at a great risk of giving up their fight for justice, since they were being constantly subjected to a combination of extremely coercive tactics on one hand and enticements on the other," the plea, filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha, said. The petition said that the cases deserve to be tried at a neutral venue, where the Court can function without fear, pressure or favour, as also the witness and other concerned parties can depose freely.

The plea has also sought directions that then minor victim be administered proper medical treatment and care, including psychological, away from the influence of the accused. In a jolt to Prajapati, the apex court has earlier stayed the Allahabad High Court's order granting interim bail for a period of two months on medical grounds to him in a gang rape case. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on September 3 had granted the interim bail to Prajapati, who was a minister on the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government, on health grounds. However, despite the grant of bail, Prajapati could not come out of jail as he remained in judicial custody in a fresh case of fraud, forgery and criminal intimidation was registered against him.

Prajapati is in jail since March 15, 2017, and is currently undergoing treatment for various ailments at KGMU, Lucknow. He, along with others, is accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

The gang-rape case was lodged with Gautampalli police station in 2017 and later, Prajapati was arrested and sent to jail on March 15, 2017. He was earlier granted bail by a sessions court in the case but it was cancelled by the high court before his release from jail.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana bungalow: Did you act in other cases with same speed, HC asks BMC

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC if it showed the same swiftness in other cases of unauthorised construction as it showed in demolishing parts of Kangana Ranauts bungalow. A bench of Justices ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2150 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-JONES Had he played today, Dean Jones wou...

Nobel laureate refuses local honor over Poland's LGBT 'rift'

Nobel Prize-winning writer Olga Tokaczuk has declined an honorary citizenship from the region of Poland where she lives because she would have had to share the honor with a Roman Catholic bishop who has made hostile comments about the LGBT ...

Japan's new PM says stable Japan-China ties key to region

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in talks on Friday to work closely together by holding high-level meetings including summits, but did not discuss the possibility of a visit by Xi to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020