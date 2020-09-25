Mathura Police sets up 6 temporary outposts

Six temporary police outposts have been set up at strategic points in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district to keep a check on the movement of criminals and control crime, officials said on Friday. While four police outposts have been set up under Highway police station limits, one each is in Refinery area and Sadar Bazar area, said Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover.

He said the four police outposts at Balaji Puram, Radhapuram estate, Satoha and Tarasi under Highway police station limits would reduce crime on the road while the outpost under Refinery police station would put a check on economic offences. The officer said police outpost at Satoha would develop a sense of security among pilgrims going to Goverdhan.

According to officials, the temporary police outposts have become functional from Friday.