Kannada TV anchor Anushree appears before CCB in drugs case

Kannada TV anchor Anushree on Saturday appeared before the Central Crime Branch and Economics and Narcotics Police in Mangaluru in connection with a case related to alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. Anushree arrived at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Panambur, Mangaluru on Saturday morning. She was summoned by the CCB in the case.

Dancer Kishore Shetty has been arrested in the matter. Earlier actors Diganth Manchale and Andrita Ray were also questioned. Earlier, searches were conducted at the house of Aditya Alva - son of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva - in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in Karnataka. On September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani along with her mother were detained by the CCB, Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in the drug case, the police said. The mother-daughter duo was sent to the CCB office situated in the Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation.

On September 7, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in this case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. (ANI)