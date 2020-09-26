Maha: Couple attacked at resort in Thane district

A couple was allegedly assaulted by a group of seven to eight persons at a resort in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the couple from neighboring Mumbai had gone for dinner at the resort, where one of the customers passed some comments about the woman, assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade of Badlapur police station said.

A heated argument ensued and the accused persons attacked the couple, in its 20s, with lethal weapons, severely injuring them, the official said. The couple is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victims, a case has been registered against the accused persons under sections 147 (rioting), 326 (causing grievous hurt with lethal weapons) among other provisions of the IPC, the official said. A hunt has been launched to nab the accused, he added.